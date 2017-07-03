Terry John Zila's frozen doggie treats

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Chef and dog lover Terry John Zila shares a recipe for a refreshing homemade dog treat.
Check it out:
Frozen Doggie Treats
1. Blend together peanut butter and water or unsweetened coconut milk. Add berries.
2. One cup of peanut butter, half a mashed ripe banana and 2 tablespoons water or unsweetened coconut milk.
3. Fresh berries and plain yogurt.
4. I cup unsweetened yogurt and 1 cup pumpkin
5. One banana, one cup unsweetened yogurt and berries
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs