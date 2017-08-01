KARE
The Bakken Museum to host 'Science of Brewing'

KARE Staff , KARE 4:26 PM. CDT August 01, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – The Bakken Museum is getting set to teach adults about what goes into making your favorite brews.

“Evenings at The Bakken: Science of Brewing” is set for Thursday, Aug. 3. Noel Clark with The Bakken Museum stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the event.

The event runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and tickets start at $15. For more information visit the museum's website.

