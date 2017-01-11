'The Bodyguard' makes national debut in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - "The Bodyguard" launches its U.S. national tour and the Minnesota premiere of the 2016-2017 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Season at the historic Orpheum Theatre.



Based on the smash hit film,"The Bodyguard" is a romantic thriller starring Grammy Award-nominee and R&B singer Deborah Cox.



Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Farmer joined us on KARE 11 News@4 today to talk about his role in this new production which features iconic songs by the late Whitney Houston.

"The Bodyguard" is being performed through Sunday, January 15 at Minneapolis historic Orpheum Theatre.

