KARE
Close

The Ghost Train: Scaring up fun at MN Transportation Museum

Scaring up fun at MN Transportation Museum

Pat Evans, KARE 4:29 PM. CDT April 07, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Two Twin Cities theater companies are going off the rails for a unique theater experience.

Wayward and Mission theatre companies are collaborating with the Minnesota Transportation Museum for a revival of  the1930's smash Broadway hit called The Ghost Train.

"We wanted to make this a super fun show,"  said Mission Theatre Company Executive Director Andrea. "This is a unique collaboration and we are weaving in additional events for audience members at the Jackson Street Roundhouse, including a vintage bus/brewery tour and a three course dinner on a train car prior to performances."  

The Ghost Train Performance times:

Friday, Apr, 07 2017 07:30 PM

Monday, Apr, 10 2017 07:30 PM

Thursday, Apr, 13 2017 07:30 PM

Friday, Apr, 14 2017 07:30 PM

Saturday, Apr, 15 2017 07:30 PM
 

For tickets and additional information http://missiontheatrecompany.com/

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories