The Ghost Train: Scaring up fun at MN Transportation Museum

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Two Twin Cities theater companies are going off the rails for a unique theater experience.
Wayward and Mission theatre companies are collaborating with the Minnesota Transportation Museum for a revival of the1930's smash Broadway hit called The Ghost Train.
"We wanted to make this a super fun show," said Mission Theatre Company Executive Director Andrea. "This is a unique collaboration and we are weaving in additional events for audience members at the Jackson Street Roundhouse, including a vintage bus/brewery tour and a three course dinner on a train car prior to performances."
The Ghost Train Performance times:
Friday, Apr, 07 2017 07:30 PM
Monday, Apr, 10 2017 07:30 PM
Thursday, Apr, 13 2017 07:30 PM
Friday, Apr, 14 2017 07:30 PM
Saturday, Apr, 15 2017 07:30 PM
For tickets and additional information http://missiontheatrecompany.com/
