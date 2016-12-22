The Mayo Clinic Diet (Photo: The Mayo Clinic Diet)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Just in time for a proactive approach to the dreaded fear of holiday season weight gain, the highly acclaimed, second edition of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller The Mayo Clinic Diet has been totally revised and updated.

We spoke with Dr. Donald Hensrud, a specialist in preventive and internal medicine and director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program. He told us the program focuses on improving health and a healthy lifestyle, and has been an effective and safe way to shed unwanted pounds and keep them off for good. Eating "whole" food or "real" foods -- and avoiding processed foods -- is key to healthy eating, and identifying foods to stock up on and foods to avoid.

