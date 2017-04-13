The Ordway stages a new production of West Side Story

The Ordway Center For The Performing Arts is presenting a new production of the beloved classic musical, A West Side Story. (Photo: Rich Ryan, ©2017 RichRyan)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Ordway Center For The Performing Arts is presenting a new production of the beloved classic musical, A West Side Story.

The Ordway production is brought to life through a collaboration with artistic talents from the Twin Cities community, including Teatro del Pueblo artistic director, Al Justiniano. The cast features a cool mix of Broadway stars and Twin Cities talent Tyler Michaels as "Tony."

West Side Story features music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim based on a book by Arthur Laurents, with original concept and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Performances at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts through April 16, 2017.

345 Washington Street

Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Tickets www.ordway.org

Ticket Office: 651-224-4222

Groups: 651-282-3111



© 2017 KARE-TV