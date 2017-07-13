The Starkey Foundation Gala 2017 preview

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – The Starkey Hearing Foundation’s “So the World May Hear” Awards Gala is set for Sunday.

The foundation, working to bring the gift of hearing to people around the globe, is hosting big-name stars like Ben Affleck at this year’s gala.

Starkey co-founder Tani Austin and David Backes of the Boston Bruins stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to talk about this year’s event.

The evening's entertainment includes an eclectic mix of music and performances from the likes of Steven Tyler, Darius Rucker, John Fogerty and Grace Vanderwaal.

