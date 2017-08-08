Tips for finding a place to rent

For Rent Real Estate Sign in Front of House (Photo: Andy Dean)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – It’s hard to believe, but college students will be heading back to class soon and that means many students may be in the final steps of finding a place to rent.

Dan Hendrickson with Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to give advice for finding the right place to rent.

Hendrickson says location is the most important factor to consider. Is the property conducive to your day-to-day life and how far are you willing to travel to work or school?

He says there are some rental scams out there and that a lot of them happen online on sites like Craigslist. According to the BBB, scammers will typically steal pictures from properties that are for rent and then make their own ad with a price that’s far below the market rate. The BBB says, from there, the scammers will only communicate with you via email and they will often say they’re working overseas or on some kind of mission trip, therefore you can’t see the property.

Hendrickon says before you sign a lease or agree to anything, it’s important that you see the apartment and tour the grounds. He says, if you see broken things or if there’s garbage or debris strewn on the property, that may be a sign that the property is poorly managed. Hendrickson says to read the lease closely to save yourself a lot of headaches and money.

You can research the histories of management companies at BBB.org.

