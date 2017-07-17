Tips for increasing curb appeal

(Photo: Thinkstock/irina88w)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Some say it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case when it comes to your house.

Exterior remodeling expert Nick Zeman with All Around shares his tips for increasing your home’s curb appeal, whether you’re putting it on the market or if you just don’t want to have the ugliest house on the block.

Suggestions for improving curb appeal include:

Consider replacing outdated stucco with new siding.

Add or improve the front porch.

A new roof may be a surprising way to increase curb appeal.

The back of the home is just as important as the front. Consider adding a new deck.





