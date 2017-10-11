KARE
Tips for keeping interest in your garden this winter

Pat Evans, KARE 4:33 PM. CDT October 11, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - In the fall, the gardens don’t get tired, but the gardeners do! Heidi Heiland shares reasons why we should stay focused to finish the season strong.

Learn what perennials we should keep up for winter interest. Take away ideas for how to successfully over winter plants.

Visit GrowHaus, Heidi’s 5.5-acre nursery, for their Oktoberfest on October 28 from 12-4. There will be live music, a Pollinator Puppet Show, a Bavarian Food Truck, a Pumpkin Carving Contest and more.


 

