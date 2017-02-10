Tips for relieving heartburn

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn--One in 10 of us experiences daily symptoms of heartburn or GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) such as a burning sensation, difficulty swallowing, having a lump-like sensation in your throat or a chronic cough and incidence is on the rise. Kowalski's Markets Nutritionist Susan Moore's joined us on KARE 11 News @4 with suggestions for relieving heartburn.



Though there’s no proven diet to prevent heartburn or GERD, there are ways to lessen the symptoms or eliminate them all together.



Avoid trouble foods

1) Acidic foods: Citrus fruits, tomato products, wine, soda and vinegar-rich foods such as pickles and sauerkraut fall into this category.

2) Foods that relax the valve: Caffeine containing foods, chocolate, alcohol, mint, onions and garlic, fatty foods and spicy foods.

Adjust eating habits:

• Eat small, more frequent meals vs. larger ones

• Stay upright for 3 hours after eating vs. laying down.

• Minimize /avoid alcohol.

• Eat lower acidic foods including:

o Melons and bananas

o Greens

o Most vegetables

o Whole grains

o Fish, eggs and lean meats



