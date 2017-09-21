Tips for selling your home this fall

Historic Federal Home (Photo: pabradyphoto, Paul Brady)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – For those of you planning to put your home on the market soon, real estate expert Kris Lindahl stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to give some advice.

Lindahl says the market is starting to shift and that more people are listing after the inventory was at record lows last spring. Lindahl recommends listing soon to take advantage of the tail end of the seller’s market.

Lindahl also says the value of good photography of your home has increased, and that taking listing images now will help you take advantage of the fall coloring.

