Tips to negotiate salary for a new job

Nearly 40 percent of those questioned named not having enough money for the future as a top fear. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - According to CareerBuilder, one in five employed people plan to change jobs this year and salary discussion can be a difficult part of the interview process. Recruiter Ben Foster with 4Sight Search joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to provide some insight to job seekers and companies regarding appropriate timing of salary discussion, what to share, and how to approach it.

He suggests that candidates wait until the employer initiates compensation discussion (and advises employers to do that at the beginning of the interview). Ben also believes it’s most effective to disclose your current or previous compensation along with your justified requirements moving forward, as it shows your ability to collaborate during the interview process and be assertive in a business situation. It’s all in how you communicate these delicate messages, he says.

Ben Foster is an executive recruiter with 4SIGHT SEARCH, a boutique recruiting firm that matches CPG, B2B and digital marketing professionals with companies seeking specialized talent.