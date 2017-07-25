Travel back in time at Concours D' Elegance in Excelsior

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – You can travel back in time this weekend along the shores of Lake Minnetonka.

The 10,000 Lakes Concours D’ Elegance is set for Sunday on the Excelsior Commons from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The one-of-a-kind exhibition will feature over 180 historic cars, boats and motorcycles from as early as the 1900s.

Tickets for the event are $25 but you can save $5 per ticket by purchasing by Tuesday, July 25th at www.10000lakesconcours.com. The year’s event benefits Bridging.

Event director Linda Murrell stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to fill us in on what’s going on.

© 2017 KARE-TV