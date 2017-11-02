Traveling safely while abroad

Airplane in the sky and cloud at sunrise (Photo: ipopba)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - If your travel abroad goes really wrong, will you know what to do?

Sheryl Hill, Founder of Depart Smart, stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to talk away ways to protect yourself and the ones you love.

Hill urges everyone to take the Travel Heroes Safety Certification Course before they travel. The course is offered for $50, but KARE 11 viewers can use the code “KARECares” for a 50% discount for a limited time (the code will expire December 31). This buys a travel safety assessment, travel safety certification and a personalized emergency action plan so you can get help and get home.

You can take the course at www.DepartSmart.org.

