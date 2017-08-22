Traveling to all 50 states? She did it!

From Hawaii to Maine, Minnesota's own Lori Spangler has crossed the border of every state -- and written a book about it. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Growing up in rural Minnesota, “going on a trip” in Lori Spangler’s childhood meant traveling twenty miles to her grandparents’ house. As she grew older and ventured out of the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” Lori discovered her love of travel.

From Hawaii to Maine, Lori has crossed the border of every state. Her debut book, Miles of Memories: One Woman’s Journey to All 50 States, not only takes readers on a unique road trip, it validates that anyone can do anything they set their mind to.

Spangler joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the book. You can learn more about Spangler and her book on her website.

