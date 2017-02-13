Twin Cities Builders Association holding job fair

Concept of construction and design. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The Builders Association of the Twin Cities (BATC) is holding its fifth annual residential construction job fair to help fill 200 job openings from 30 businesses. The job fair will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 from noon to 4 pm in the Mall of America Rotunda (between Sears and L.L. Bean).

A skilled worker shortage has plagued the construction industry nationwide as the economy has recovered. The Twin Cities is no exception as builders, remodelers and their trade partners struggle to staff up for increasing demand.



Job seekers of all types are invited to attend the BATC Job & Career Fair. There is no fee to attend with no appointments necessary. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and references. Attendees can also discuss career paths and future opportunities with the participating companies.



Types of job openings expected include drywallers, carpenters, painters, framers, HVAC, design, plumbers, project management, sales, estimators, fork lift operators, truck drivers, interns, office operations, field technician, customer service, warehouse, administrative, interns and more.



Participating businesses so far include Boise Cascade, Brush Masters, Carpentry Contractors, Country Lumber, Dakota County Lumber Co., Distinctive Drywall, GreenGuard Construction Inc., Hedberg Supply, IDC-Automatic, Inspiration Design Center, Installed Building Solutions II LLC, JL Schwieters Building Supply/Construction Inc., Lake Country Builders Ltd., Lampert Lumber, Lennar, Pella Windows & Doors, Plekkenpol Builders Inc., ProBuild, Shaw/Stewart Lumber Co., Solid-Employees LLC, The Tile Shop, Tradesmen International, and Vujovich Design Build. More businesses are expected to be added.



Details, including a list of participating companies and jobs, are available at TCBuilderJobs.org.

