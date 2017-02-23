Twin Cities Craft Brewers collaborate on new beer

MINNEAPOLIS - Competition is fierce between craft brewers across the country. However, the spirit of friendship by some of the brewers in the Twin Cities has brought them together to create a special brew. The West Side Brewers Collective, a collaborative effort of the eight-member breweries in Western Hennepin and Carver Counties, will debut WSBC American Barleywine on February 24 at Winterfest 2017.

WSBC Barleywine is an American style of barleywine with robust malt balanced by an assertive hop character and a clean, lasting finish. Beer lovers are invited to collect stamps from each brewery at Winterfest or by visiting participating taprooms to complete a beer passport and receive up to two special commemorative pint glasses.

Winterfest is the MN Craft Brewers Guild's annual beer tasting festival that features beers from Minnesota breweries. The event which is sold out, takes place at Target Field on February 24.



Visit this website for details: www.westsidebrewerscollective.com

