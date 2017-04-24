Twin Cities Heart Walk April 29

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The American Heart Association Twin Cities Heart Walk is this Saturday, April 29 at Target Field. It is the largest one-day walk in Minnesota and free to the public.

The walk’s purpose is simple; to improve Minnesotans health one step at a time, while raising funds to prevent, treat and defeat the nation’s number one and number five killers, heart disease and stroke.

Funds raised support research, public health advocacy and trainings. Many Minnesotans use the Heart Walk each year as a way to honor the memory of a family member or friend that has been impacted by heart disease.

This will be Julie Lagerstrom and her family’s fourth year participating and her family’s team “George’s Troopers. Their team has raised over $170,000 and played a huge role in bring their employer, UnitedHealth Group, to become the No. 1 team in the country raising over $600,000.

Click here for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV