Twin Cities man brews up beer and fun

MINNEAPOLIS - Award-winning Twin Cities brew master Jeremy Pryes joined us on KARE 11 News at 4 to explain the variety of flavors now being brewed.

Earlier this summer, Pryes opened his first brewery and taproom where – as his co-founders like to say – “he can go all mad scientist” conjuring up new beers. Since then, beer fans have been flocking to the brewery, located right along the Mississippi River just north of downtown Minneapolis, to enjoy the diverse and creative range of beers he’s introduced over the last couple of months.



Pryes talked about some of his newest beers, and how he achieves those amazing flavors. He also introduced us to a unique Belgium import featured at the taproom – and it's not a beer. Pryes is the first and only place in Minnesota to play feather bowling!

Pryes Brewing Company, founded in 2012, is an award-winning brewery. Pryes spent years perfecting his recipes before launching his first beer, Miraculum, to the public. Pryes Miraculum IPA went on to win back-to-back People's Choice Awards at the Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Harvest Beer Festival.

