Twin Cities peanut butter spreading across the country

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Millennials and health-conscious trend-setters are grabbing their spoons and eating their favorite flavor combinations of Twin Cities company, PB Crave gourmet peanut butter, right out of the jar.

With fabulous flavors including Cookie Nookie, Razzle Dazzle, Coco Bananas and Choco Choco, choosing your favorite could be a tough decision.

For the health conscience, all-natural PB Crave is artisan crafted using only the best premium ingredients.

The website, www.pbcrave.com, includes over 200 chef-created nutritious recipes including Peanut Butter Banana Quesadillas so you can have fun experimenting with different dishes using your favorite flavors.

By popular demand, the website now features about 200 chef-created nutritious recipes for people on the go including this Peanut Butter Banana Quesadillas.



INGREDIENTS

1 whole wheat tortilla

2 TB Coco Bananas PB Crave Peanut Butter

½ banana

1 TB chocolate chips



INSTRUCTIONS

Spread the peanut butter over the tortilla.

Slice the banana into even slices and arrange over half the tortilla.

Sprinkle the other half of the tortilla with chocolate chips. Fold the tortilla in half.

Cook the quesadilla in a skillet over medium-low heat until golden brown and crispy on both sides.

Where can we find PB Crave?

Online at pbcrave.com

Currently sold in 3288 stores across the United States including Hy Vee, Safeway, Publix, and many more

