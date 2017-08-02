Twin Cities Startup Week looking for ideas

The skyline of Minneapolis, Minnesota as seen from the west side. (Photo: KAREN BLEIER AFP/Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The 4th Annual Twin Cities Startup Week (TCSW) is set for Oct. 9-15, 2017.

TCSW is now accepting submissions for programming ideas during the week where companies and individuals can propose ideas for events, panels or creative activations to be included in TCSW festivities.

Throughout TCSW there will be events, demonstrations, networking events, parties and panels to learn about the work being done that is making the Twin Cities a hotbed for startups and innovation.

In 2016, Twin Cities Startup Week hosted over 80 events with more than 10,000 attendees. This year’s event is expected to grow to 100 events, attracting an estimated 15,000 attendees.

Activities during the week will be spread out across the Twin Cities, giving attendees an opportunity to explore different office buildings, event spaces and neighborhoods. There will be a calendar of programming released in early September that will provide details on each event.

