Twin Cities Startup Week quickly approaching

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The 4th Annual Twin Cities Startup Week (TCSW) is set for October 9-15, 2017.

Throughout TCSW there will be events, demonstrations, networking events, parties and panels to learn about the work being done that is making the Twin Cities a hotbed for startups and innovation.

In 2016, Twin Cities Startup Week hosted over 80 events with more than 10,000 attendees. This year’s event is expected to grow to 100 events, attracting an estimated 15,000 attendees.

Activities during the week will be spread out across the Twin Cities, giving attendees an opportunity to explore different office buildings, event spaces and neighborhoods.

Nels Pederson, Founder of TCSW, stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the event.

You can learn more here.

