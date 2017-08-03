Twins players to serve meal with a mission

The 11th Annual Grand Slam Dinner, where Minnesota Twins players wait on tables to raise money for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities at The Capital Grille, is Sunday, August 6th. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The 11th Annual Grand Slam Dinner, where Minnesota Twins players wait on tables to raise money for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities at The Capital Grille, is Sunday, August 6th.

The event, which has raised more than $750,000 to date, will be hosted by Minnesota Twins Second Baseman Brian Dozier and his wife Renee.

An impressive roster of current and past Minnesota Twins players is expected to put on the aprons and pick up the platters once again.

Reservations are available at www.boysandgirls.org/grandslamdinner or by calling The Capital Grille, 612-692-9000.

The Capital Grille Executive Chef Partner, Adam Bartos, appeared on KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. to share a recipe for crab and lobster cake:

MIXTURE

YIELD: 15 ½ lbs. or 72 each - 3oz Cakes

SHELF LIFE: 2 days

INGREDIENTS:

Dry mustard 5 tsp.

Cayenne Pepper, ground 3/4 tsp.

Worcestershire sauce 4 Tbsp.

Parsley, fresh chopped 1 Tbsp.

Pasteurized Liquid Whole Eggs 2 Cups

Mayonnaise 4 Cups

Garlic powder 3/4 Tbsp.

Onion powder 3/4 Tbsp.

Old Bay seasoning 1 ¼ Tbsp.

Kosher salt 1 ¼ Tbsp.

Lobster meat (broken, largest piece ¾”) 6 lbs.

Panko Bread Crumbs 7 ¼ oz.

Lump Crab 8 lbs. *California and Seattle use Dungeness Crab

PROCEDURE:

1. Fully thaw the lobster so there are no ice crystals. Gently squeeze all of the excess moisture from the lobster. Carefully examine the lobster and crab meats a handful at time and remove any shell fragments. Place the lobster and crab in stainless mixing bowl. Gently combine.

2. In a separate mixing bowl combine the dry mustard, cayenne pepper, Worcestershire, parsley, eggs, mayonnaise, garlic powder, onion powder, old bay seasoning and salt.

3. Add panko breadcrumbs to the wet mixture and fold until combined. DO NOT ADD ADDITIONAL BREADCRUMBS, allow the mixture to rest so the breadcrumbs have adequate time to absorb excess moisture.

4. Pour the breadcrumb mixture over the bowl of lobster and crab. Gently FOLD cleaned the lobster no larger than ¾ inch and crabmeat by hand until just combined. DO NOT OVERMIX. Chunks of crabmeat should be clearly visible in finished mixture. The process of combining should only take six to eight folds.

QUALITY IDENTIFIERS:

a) Crab and lobster should have all shell and cartilage removed

b) DO NOT OVERMIX. Chunks of crabmeat should be clearly visible in finished mixture.

c) Panko breadcrumbs are weighed to ensure variance of crumb size is not a factor.

© 2017 KARE-TV