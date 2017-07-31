KARE
Close

Uptown Art Fair runs this weekend

Bryan Piatt, KARE 1:04 PM. CDT July 31, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The 54th Annual Uptown Art Fair runs this weekend!

The work of more than 350 artists is set to be on display in Uptown Minneapolis Friday through Sunday. The Uptown Association’s Executive Director Maude Lovelle and this year’s commemorative artist Nicole Houff stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the art fair.

Admission to the Uptown Art Fair is free. You can find more information on their website.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories