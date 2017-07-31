Uptown Art Fair 2014 (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The 54th Annual Uptown Art Fair runs this weekend!

The work of more than 350 artists is set to be on display in Uptown Minneapolis Friday through Sunday. The Uptown Association’s Executive Director Maude Lovelle and this year’s commemorative artist Nicole Houff stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the art fair.

Admission to the Uptown Art Fair is free. You can find more information on their website.

