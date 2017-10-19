Using spirituality to heal trauma and stress

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - When bad things happen, how do you deal with them?
Award-winning author and former pastor Daniel D. Maurer says spiritual assets are essential for resilience to trauma and stress. In his latest book, Endure: The Power of Spiritual Assets for Resilience to Trauma and Stress, Maurer shares his personal story of overcoming addiction to pain pills, as well as the stories of other Minnesotans who have had to endure their own struggles.
Maurer stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to talk about the book.
You can learn more about Maurer on his website. Books are available at Common Good Books in St. Paul, Barnes and Noble Roseville, Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and transformation-is-real.com.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs