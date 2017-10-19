Using spirituality to heal trauma and stress

Members of Eden Prairie's Pax Christi Catholic Church prayed outside the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center to show their support on Sunday. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - When bad things happen, how do you deal with them?

Award-winning author and former pastor Daniel D. Maurer says spiritual assets are essential for resilience to trauma and stress. In his latest book, Endure: The Power of Spiritual Assets for Resilience to Trauma and Stress, Maurer shares his personal story of overcoming addiction to pain pills, as well as the stories of other Minnesotans who have had to endure their own struggles.

Maurer stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to talk about the book.

