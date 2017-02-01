Valentine's gifts benefit Feed My Starving Children

Feed My Starving Children South Metro Meal Packing Event (Photo: Feed My Starving Children)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Looking for a meaningful way to share your love this Valentine's Day? Feed My Starving Children’s Marketplace has many “heartfelt” gift ideas for Valentine’s Day. The items are made by global artisans, who benefit from FMSC’s meals themselves. Purchase of Marketplace items benefit starving families in nearly 70 countries.

Year-round, FMSC offers unique gifts, like jewelry, apparel, home décor, games and toys that are handmade by hard-working artisans in the communities that receive FMSC meals.

Daisy Bouquet and Vase – A beautiful clay vase created by artisans near Port-Au-Prince filled with colorful handmade daisies made by Anite, a mother who lived in Jubilee, Haiti. (FMSC heard about Anite's struggle to provide for her children, and started working with her in 2014. Now, she and her family have moved to a more secure home, and she now employs 3-5 of her neighbors at any given time). http://www.fmscmarketplace.org/collections/seasonal/products/daisy-bouquet-vase

Oil Drum LOVE Art – Handmade by Claudy, a metal artisan in Haiti. Claudy has been making beautiful metal art for the past 11 years. Each purchase not only provides FMSC meals to children around the world, but also supports Claudy and his family. http://www.fmscmarketplace.org/collections/seasonal/products/oil-drum-love-art

Organic Dark Chocolate Bar – Haitian chocolate is rare and offers tasting notes of red fruit, hazelnut, jasmine, licorice and white pepper. The purchase of this creamy, dark chocolate bar supports FMSC’s artisan partner, Singing Rooster, whose mission empowers rural families in Haiti. http://www.fmscmarketplace.org/collections/seasonal/products/organic-dark-chocolate

Singing Rooster Coffee – This Haitian coffee is a medium dark roast called Mountain blue. Grown in high altitudes and with cool nights, this coffee is gentle, yet flavorful. Not only can you enjoy a great cup of coffee, but you can directly support the farmers who grew the beans, as well as FMSC. http://www.fmscmarketplace.org/collections/seasonal/products/singing-rooster-coffee

Haitian Clay Mug – In desperate times, extremely poor families in Haiti mix clay from the ground with water, oil and salt to create a clay ‘cookie.’ These clay cookies are eaten by adults and children in order to fill their stomachs. By transforming the same clay into these beautiful mugs, artisans from Port-Au-Prince, Haiti are able to sculpt their way out of poverty and support their families! http://www.fmscmarketplace.org/collections/seasonal/products/haitian-clay-mug

Threads of Hope – Very popular with people of all ages, these brightly colored bracelets cost only $3. The funds generated help families living in Puerto Galera on the island of Mindoro in the Philippines. http://www.fmscmarketplace.org/collections/seasonal/products/threads-of-hope-bracelet

Banana Leaf Spider – These unique spiders have been created by Paul, an inspiring 17 year old young man who lives in Rakai, Uganda. The purchase of this spider helps Paul and his friends pay their school fees.

http://www.fmscmarketplace.org/collections/fun-and-games/products/banana-leaf-spider

Beaded Zebra – This beaded zebra was handmade, bead-by-bead, by the Khutsala Artisans in Swaziland, Africa. By purchasing this piece – you are supporting the livelihood of one of 80 artisans who are now able to provide food and support themselves and their families.

http://www.fmscmarketplace.org/collections/home-decor/products/beaded-zebra



(© 2017 KARE)