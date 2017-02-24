Vintner Ball helps to feed the hungry

MINNEAPOLIS---One in 10 Minnesotans does not know where their next meal is coming from – but Second Harvest Heartland believes no one should go hungry. You can help them end hunger in our community by attending the 12th annual Vintner Ball at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Westin Edina Galleria.



Highlights include more than 100 wines and enjoy unique cheeses, gourmet foods and delicious desserts from presenting sponsor Kowalski’s and local restaurants. There will also be a silent auction, educational wine seminars and live music from the Wayne Anthony Jazz Ensemble, featuring internationally renowned Adi Yeshaya on piano.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Vintner Ball.

