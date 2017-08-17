Walk/run to raise ovarian cancer awareness

(Photo: ThitareeSarmkasat, Thitaree Sarmkasat)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA) is leading the way in an effort to end ovarian cancer.

The organization raises money for ovarian cancer research and has provided more than $7 million dollars to Minnesota researchers.

Mary Pat Oslund, MOCA Board President joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the disease and the symptoms women should be looking for.

On Saturday, September 16, MOCA hosts their largest annual fundraiser, HOM Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer. The 5K run, 2K walk and Kids Fun Run is open to the public and is held at Rosland Park in Edina. The event’s co-chair Nancy Libbey also stopped by KARE 11 to talk about it. You can register at www.mnovarian.org. Day-of registration is also available.

