Wayzata celebrates Oktoberfest with 3-day event

Oktoberfest is coming to Wayzata's new ninetwentyfive restaurant. (Photo: Courtesy ninetwentyfive/Sara Nelson)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - One of Wayzata’s newest restaurants, ninetwentyfive, is kicking off Oktoberfest 2017, a three-day event from Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1 along Engle Street in front of the Hotel Landing, 925 E. Lake Street.

The free family-friendly celebration will feature live music, a beer truck, and an array of traditional German food.

Chef Ryan Lund has prepared a special Oktoberfest menu, including Peterson Farms Bratwurst with Pickled Cabbage and Mustard ($12), Pretzel Crusted Walleye Sandwiches with Spicy Beer Mustard Aioli ($12), Black Forest Ham Wrapped Asparagus with Lingonberry Jam ($10), Soft Pretzels with Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce ($8), Frankfurters ($8), and Apple Fritter with Dopplebock Caramel Sauce ($8). Full a la carte menu and bar service will be available inside ninetwentyfive.

Entertainment includes live polka music each day starting with TrioZ on Friday from 6-10 p.m., the Jolly Huntsman Band on Saturday from 12-4 p.m., and the Jolly Zuk Brothers on Saturday from 6:30-10 p.m. and Sunday from 12-3 p.m.

Oktoberfest at ninetwentyfive is open to the public. Complimentary parking is available in the Hotel Landing garage or valet parking for $7.

Hours for Oktoberfest are Friday, Sept. 29 from 5-10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 1 from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, please visit ninetwentyfive.com/Oktoberfest.

© 2017 KARE-TV