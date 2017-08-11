Dog Days of Westonka festival celebrates dogs Saturday, August 12 (Photo: RMA Publicity)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The annual Dog Days Westonka event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Mound Harbor District between Auditors Road and Shoreline Drive. The day will feature lots of fun activities and booths for both dogs and people.



Events include Blessing of the Animals, Hennepin County K-9 Demonstration, Pet Olympics dog competition to include: Costume Parade and Cutest Puppy Contest, Musical Sit and “Splash for Cash”. Anyone can enter their dogs in “Splash for Cash” to have a chance to compete in the championship where your pet will be award cash prizes for Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.

Besides these events, there will also be a variety of booths for attendees to visit such as Nail Trims, a hydration station, pet photos and an author tent. Minnetonka teen author Justin M. Anderson will be selling copies of “Saving Stripes: A Kitty’s Story” for the third year in a row.

Food and Beverage will also be available for purchase.

Click here for more information.

