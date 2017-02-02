GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – What is the legal way to transport an open bottle in an SUV because there is no trunk?

A viewer named Colleen asked KARE about the laws regarding open containers in cars, and we took that question to Sgt. Scott Wahl with the Minnesota State Patrol.

His answer: in the very back of the vehicle.

“Many vehicles, minivans, SUVs crossovers, many don’t have a trunk. They have a hatchback, so the rear is where any open container should be transported,” said Sgt. Wahl.

“Superbowl weekend is coming up, if you want to grab some of your favorite beers and head over to a friend’s house to watch the game, put those in the rear most part of the vehicle also, don’t put them in the front seat --there is no reason to,” he said.

Sgt. Wahl recommends putting any alcohol, even unopened, out of reach from the driver’s seat.

“If you have just purchased alcohol from the liquor store and you are transporting it to your home or wherever you are going, you can put it in the backseat, we still recommend putting it in the furthest in the vehicle, but you can still transport in the back seat if the seal is unbroken,” said Sgt. Wahl.

Last, he said the driver can be cited with a misdemeanor for allowing an open container in the vehicle, and if a passenger is caught with an open container, the driver can still be cited.

In 2016, the Minnesota State Patrol issued 814 open alcohol violations in a vehicle.

