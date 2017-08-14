What you should know about making a will
Who will inherit your money? For a majority of Americans, it may not be who they would like, because many don't have a will or an estate plan. August is National Make-A-Will Month, and it's a great time to make sure your loved ones and your legacy are pro
KARE 4:16 PM. CDT August 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
-
Drag strip shooting kills 3 in Wis.
-
Men survive being shipwrecked on Lake of the Woods 2 days
-
#eyesUP: Cargill bans use of cell phones while driving
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
Trump: 'No place' for violence seen in Virginia
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Several groups organize Charlottesville vigils in Twin Cities
-
Trump mourns those killed in Charlottesville
-
Ramp from I-394 eastbound to I-94 closed for 2 weeks
More Stories
-
eyesUP: Cargill adopts 'no cellphone' policy while drivingAug 14, 2017, 8:17 a.m.
-
Former Packer Donald Driver turns wedding crasherAug 14, 2017, 7:20 a.m.
-
I-394E to 94E ramp closed for 2 weeksAug 10, 2017, 12:25 p.m.