What's behind declining cancer deaths?

MINNEAPOLIS - Cancer’s death toll is on the decline. In fact, a recent study found we’ve seen 2 million fewer deaths from the disease in the last 13 years.

Dr. Micheala Tsai from Minnesota Oncology at Abbott Northwestern discussed the recent cancer death rate drop and explained how medical advancements and lifestyle changes are helping more patients win their battle against the deadly disease.

Why are fewer people dying from the disease?

There are three main reasons why the cancer mortality rate has decreased.

● Fewer people are smoking.

● We are able to detect many cancers at earlier, more treatable and curable stages due to improvements in screening.

● We’re seeing advancements in how many types of cancer are treated.

