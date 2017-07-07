What's up this weekend: July 7-9

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Here's a look at what's up this weekend in the Twin Cities.

BASILICA BLOCK PARTY

Some big-time musical talent is in town.

The annual Basilica Block Party starts Friday in Minneapolis.

This year's lineup includes Brandi Carlisle, Gavin DeGraw and Walk the Moon.

The block party is Friday and Saturday and you can buy one day passes online for $67.

More information here: https://www.basilicablockparty.org/.

COLOR RUN

Brace yourself for a burst of color.

The Color Run is Sunday at the state fairgrounds.

The 5K race starts at 9 AM.

It costs $50 to run and you can register right on the Color Run website.

Here’s the website: http://thecolorrun.com/locations/twin-cities/.

ARTCRANK

It's called "A Poster Party for Bike People" and it's this weekend in Minneapolis.

ArtCrank is Saturday at Fulton Production Brewery in Northeast Minneapolis. Not the Fulton taproom next to Target Field.

Local artists create art about bikes and you have the chance buy it.

Admission to the event is free.

You can find more information here: http://www.artcrank.com/.

DOGGIE WALK

Big thanks to Michelle Hoffman for telling us about this one on Facebook.

The 2017 Doggie Walk is Saturday along Lake of the Isles.

The event benefits the Page Education Foundation, started by retired Supreme Court Justice Alan Page.

You can register right on site for $50 starting at 8 a.m.

You can find more information here: https://www.page-ed.org/event/2017-doggie-walk/.

PAN-O-PROG FESTIVAL

Heather Engstrom told us about this on Facebook.

Lakeville's Pan-O-Prog Festival wraps up this weekend.

Friday night you can watch over 500 classic cars cruise the streets starting at 6:30 p.m.

Then, Saturday there's a waffle breakfast and then later the Grand Parade, starting at 5:30 p.m. through downtown Lakeville.

You can find more information here: http://www.panoprog.org/.

