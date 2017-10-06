'What's Up' this weekend Oct. 6-8

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Here's a look at 'What's Up' this weekend in the Twin Cities.
MPR BLOCK PARTY
Minnesota Public Radio is throwing a party to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
The MPR Block Party is Saturday in downtown St. Paul from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.
There will be free live music, food, and family entertainment happening rain or shine.
You can learn more here: https://www.mpr50.org/story/2017/07/27/50th-anniversary-block-party
PICK A PUMPKIN
Enjoy that fall feel this weekend at Como Lake in St. Paul.
The Como Lake Pumpkin Patch opens up Saturday and runs every Saturday and Sunday through the end of the month.
You can pick your own pumpkin and even go on a hay ride.
You can learn more information here: http://wheelfunrentals.com/mn/st-paul/lake-como/pumpkin-patch/st-paul-lake-como-pumpkin-patch/.
UNITED FC FINALE AT HOME
It's the last home match of the season for Minnesota United FC on Saturday.
The team takes on Kansas City at TCF Bank Stadium.
To mark the occasion, there are a number of fan appreciation festivities planned throughout the evening.
You can learn more here: https://www.mnufc.com/post/2017/10/04/mnufc-vs-sporting-kc.
ENRIQUE & PITBULL IN TOWN
Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull take the stage Friday night at the Xcel Energy Center.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $30.
You can learn more here: http://www.xcelenergycenter.com/events/detail/enrique-iglesias-and-pitbull.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs