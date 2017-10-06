'What's Up' this weekend Oct. 6-8

Apr 23, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota United midfielder Miguel Ibarra scores in the second half against the Colorado Rapids at TCF Bank Stadium. The Minnesota United beat he Colorado Rapids 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

MPR BLOCK PARTY

Minnesota Public Radio is throwing a party to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The MPR Block Party is Saturday in downtown St. Paul from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

There will be free live music, food, and family entertainment happening rain or shine.

You can learn more here: https://www.mpr50.org/story/2017/07/27/50th-anniversary-block-party



PICK A PUMPKIN

Enjoy that fall feel this weekend at Como Lake in St. Paul.

The Como Lake Pumpkin Patch opens up Saturday and runs every Saturday and Sunday through the end of the month.

You can pick your own pumpkin and even go on a hay ride.

You can learn more information here: http://wheelfunrentals.com/mn/st-paul/lake-como/pumpkin-patch/st-paul-lake-como-pumpkin-patch/.



UNITED FC FINALE AT HOME

It's the last home match of the season for Minnesota United FC on Saturday.

The team takes on Kansas City at TCF Bank Stadium.

To mark the occasion, there are a number of fan appreciation festivities planned throughout the evening.

You can learn more here: https://www.mnufc.com/post/2017/10/04/mnufc-vs-sporting-kc.



ENRIQUE & PITBULL IN TOWN

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull take the stage Friday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $30.

You can learn more here: http://www.xcelenergycenter.com/events/detail/enrique-iglesias-and-pitbull.

