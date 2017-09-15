What's up this weekend? September 15-17

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Here's a look at what's up this weekend in the Twin Cities.

ST. PAUL OKTOBERFEST

Grab your beer stein and get ready to celebrate, it's St. Paul Oktoberfest this weekend at Schmidt Brewery.

The fun starts Friday at 4 p.m. and runs through Saturday.

It's free to attend and open to people of all ages.

You can learn more here: http://www.saintpauloktoberfest.org/.



VALLEYSCARE BEGINS

It feels a little early to be talking Halloween, but ValleyScare starts this weekend in Shakopee!

There are more than 300 creatures and monsters that take over all the mazes and scare zones at ValleyFair.

It runs every Friday and Saturday through October 28th and tickets start at $30.

You can learn more here: https://www.valleyfair.com/valleyscare/haunt.



GOPHERS BACK AT HOME

The Gopher football team is back in action coming off a win against Oregon State.

They take on Middle Tennessee State Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

Kick-off is at 2:30 p.m.

To celebrate Goldy’s birthday, the team will be wearing special Goldy helmets!



ALADDIN AT THE ORPHEUM

Watch a Disney classic come to life on stage.

Aladdin begins its run at the Orpheum Friday night.

You can catch it through October 8th.

Tickets start at $39.

You can learn more here: https://hennepintheatretrust.org/events/aladdin-broadway-tickets-orpheum-theatre-minneapolis-mn-2017/.

© 2017 KARE-TV