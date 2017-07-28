Why brain games may be a bust

Head breaking into puzzle pieces (Photo: peshkov)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - They may be fun, but researchers say certain brain-training games are a bust when it comes to boosting our decision-making skills. In fact, a recent study published in the Journal of Neuroscience reveals they’re no better than the average video game.

Dr. Jesse Corry, a neurologist with Allina Health, stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to tell us why brain games seem to fall short in this area. He also showed us some other activities that are better at boosting our brain power.

Dr. Corry says exercise, eating the right foods & embracing education and creativity are all great ways to improve your brain health.

