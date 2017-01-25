ST. PAUL, Minn. - This year’s Winter Jazz Festival, the cold weather version of the highly attended Twin Cities Jazz Festival kicks off a two day run, Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29.

Winter Jazz Festival kicks off on Saturday at 5:00 pm with a gathering at The Street Space at tpt. Then, at 6:00 pm, film archivist Bob DeFlores will present selections from unique and rare historic jazz films, including The Sound of Jazz (1957) and Theater for A Story (1959), as well as a tribute to jazz radio legend Leigh Kamman. At 8:30 pm, the festival continues throughout Saint Paul as Jon Weber takes the stage at Vieux Carré, the Rodney Ruckus Group performs at the Black Dog Café with other groups in local venues (free with a Festival wristband).



On Sunday, the Festival continues with performances on four stages at The Saint Paul Hotel headlined by Nicholas Payton, Sam Rosenstone Trio presented by the Schubert Club and Patty Peterson presents Jazz Women All-stars. Across the street in Rice Park, the Saint Paul Winter Carnival will present jazz artists on the free, outdoor Saint Paul Winter Carnival Entertainment Stage in Rice Park including Walker West Jazz Ensemble at noon and McNasty Brass Band at 1:30 pm.



Tickets are $25 for Saturday, $35 for Sunday or $50 for both days in advance. $30 for Saturday and $40 for Sunday at the door. (Saint Paul Winter Carnival performances in Rice Park are free.) Tickets are available at twincitiesjazzfestival.com.

(© 2017 KARE)