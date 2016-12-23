Winter pet safety tips

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- The holiday season and colder weather is upon us! Along with the festivities, the holidays also bring some harsh conditions. While we are gearing up for all the winter months bring, it's important to remember our favorite furry friends. Liz Kyostia from Chuck & Don’s is here to share tips for keeping your pet safe in the winter and some fun gift ideas for the favorite pet in your life.



TIP # 1 – KEEP YOUR PETS INSIDE

• If your pet tends to spend lots of their time outside, make sure to bring them indoors during the winter months

• The cold temperatures can cause serious health concerns for your pet.

• Dogs are happiest with exercise and walks outside, but make sure they come inside afterwards.

TIP #2 – MAKE SURE YOUR PET HAS PLENTY OF FOOD AND WATER

• The cold temperatures in the winter months cause your pet to use more energy to stay warm

• Make sure they have plenty of food and water so they can stay energized and warm.

TIP #3 – KEEP YOUR PET WARM

• While they have a furry coat, additional sweaters or jackets can be a great way to keep your pet comfortable during chilly walks or outdoor time.

TIP #4 – PROTECT YOUR PET’S PAWS

• While walks during the winter months are important to maintain your pets exercise regime, be careful of the salt on the roads and sidewalks

• The salt can get stuck in your pets paws and cause an irritation

• It helps to place booties on your pets to protect their paws from salt and ice..

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE

• Chuck & Don’s holiday gift boxes are available for both cats and dogs, and are available by pet size and breed

• Each year for the holidays, Chuck & Don’s hosts a ‘Paw Print’ campaign to raise money for local non-profit organizations. Customers can purchase a paw print for $1 at any Chuck & Don’s location. Proceeds will go to Heading Home K9, Feline Rescue and Ruff Start Rescue.