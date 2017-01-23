WNBA legend partners with Lorissa's Kitchen on Celebrity Apprentice

Three-time WNBA MVP and winner of four Olympic gold medals, Lisa Leslie changed the game of basketball on the court and is now changing the boardroom as a contestant on NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn - Three-time WNBA MVP and winner of four Olympic gold medals, Lisa Leslie changed the game of basketball on the court and is now changing the boardroom as a contestant on NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice.

This week’s show will feature Lisa partnering with Lorissa’s Kitchen, the maker of delicious, healthy and protein snacks right here in the Twin Cities. Lisa joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about her latest challenge as a reality show contestant and her new business.

For more information on Lorissa’s Kitchen, please visit their website at lorissaskitchen.com. The episode will be airing Monday, January 23 at 7 PM on KARE 11.

