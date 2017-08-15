Workshops to explore idea of happiness

(Photo: Thinkstock/Nadezhda1906)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - What leads to real and lasting happiness?

Twin Cities psychologist and life coach Tom Glaser has dedicated his career to exploring that question. His recently released book, Full Heart Living: Conversations with the Happiest People I Know, reveals the answer: It’s all about connecting. Connecting with others, with oneself, and with passions, particularly in the service of others.

Glaser offers a series of free and low-cost workshops held at local senior centers that explore happiness. Below are the upcoming workshop dates:

Wed., Aug. 16, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Minnetonka Senior Center

14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Minnetonka, MN 55345

*Cost is $2 and registration is requested. Register online at www.eminnetonka.com/register, or call 952-939-8393.



Thurs., Oct. 26, 2017, 10:30 a.m.

Southshore Community Center

5735 Country Club Rd.

Shorewood, MN 55331

*The event is free. Coffee and cookies will be served. Call the Southshore Community Center at 952-474-7635 to register.



Thurs., Dec. 7, 2017 and Thurs., May 10, 2018

Edina Senior Center

5280 Grandview Square #101

Edina, MN 55436

*Both events are free for members of the Edina Senior Center and $5 per person for non-members. Registration is required. Call 952-833-9570 to reserve your spot.

