GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 3, and it will mark 15 years since the initial National Wear Red Day, which was first observed to bring national attention to the fact that heart disease is the number one killer of women, and to raise awareness of women’s heart health.

Over the years, the American Heart Association has made tremendous strides in bringing attention to a disease that many falsely believed was a “man’s disease.” Heart disease is a killer that strikes more women than men, and affects women of all ages. One of those living with heart failure is a 31-year-old woman from North Branch, Minnesota.

In November 2010, Heather Peterson was out for a jog when her heart suddenly started racing. She had taken up running that summer—just a few miles a day to stay in shape and help reduce stress—so she was used to the usual increased heart rate. But this, she realized, was something different. She was rushed to the emergency room and at the age of 26, she was diagnosed with sarcoid cardiomyopathy and experiencing heart failure.

For the next five years, she underwent surgery, multiple heart tests and tried various medication options, searching for the best treatment to keep her heart failure at bay. At 31 years old, she is going through transplant evaluation and testing to be included on the transplant list.

“We have exacerbated all other options,” she says. From initial shock to a newfound hope, Heather embodies a positive outlook, channeling her energy into outreach work and support programs to help other heart failure survivors with the American Heart Association.

She admits that her volunteer work coupled with the love and support of her family and friends has helped just as much as the medical treatment she receives.

To understand the risk factors for heart disease and stroke in women and to get involved, please visit www.goredforwomen.org.

