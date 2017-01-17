'This is Us' after show episode 12: 'That was Us'

This is Us, episode 12 screenshot. (Photo: Sundell, Allison, NBC)

The cast and creator of NBC’s This is Us breaks down the 12th episode of the show in a web extra That was Us.

The 12th after show features creator/executive producer Dan Fogelman, cast members Justin Hartley (Kevin), Chrissy Metz (Kate), and Milo Ventimiglia (Jack). The group discusses show themes, such as loss, deep love, and standing up for what you believe in.

This is Us is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on KARE 11. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.

