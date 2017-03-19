KARE
The most streamed HBO shows in each state

Brandon Gray , KCEN 3:51 PM. CDT March 19, 2017

Frontier Communications paired up with CableTV.com and used Google trends to find out what HBO shows viewers are streaming the most.

So, what are Minnesotans watching? It may be a surprise. 

Minnesota, Iowa and Alabama are the only three states where "Family Tree" tops HBO streaming. "Family Tree" is a comedy about a gay couple each with children from former relationships and move into a new home together.

