The most streamed HBO shows in each state

Frontier Communications paired up with CableTV.com and used Google trends to find out what HBO shows viewers are streaming the most.
So, what are Minnesotans watching? It may be a surprise.
Minnesota, Iowa and Alabama are the only three states where "Family Tree" tops HBO streaming. "Family Tree" is a comedy about a gay couple each with children from former relationships and move into a new home together.
Click here to read the full list.
© 2017 KCEN-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs