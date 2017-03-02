Tim Lammers reviews 'Logan'

"Logan"

"Logan" (R) 3 1/2 stars (out of 4); Kid Quotient: None

It seems that Hugh Jackman has saved his best performance as Wolverine for last.

Jackman, of course, defined the role of the adamantium-clawed mutant in 2000’s “X-Men” -- and reprised the role eight more times in the ensuing years -- is brilliant in “Logan,” which the actor previously announced would be his last turn in the movie saga.

Expertly directed by “The Wolverine” helmer James Mangold, “Logan” strips the “X-Men” mythos to the bare essentials, and in the process, results in a raw and compelling superhero adventure. Concentrating mainly on three mutants, the film easily sets itself apart from the previous “X-Men” films in story, character development and action.





(© 2017 KARE)