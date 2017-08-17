Tim Lammers reviews 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'

Movie critic Tim Lammers says 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' does hit the target in many areas.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The world's top bodyguard gets a new client, a hit man.

"The Hitman's Bodyguard" opens in theaters nationwide on Friday.

"The Hitman's Bodyguard" (R) 3 stars (out of 4); Kid Quotient: None

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson breathe some much needed life back into the summer movie season with "The Hitman's Bodyguard," a high-octane action comedy that isn't exactly original, but very entertaining nonetheless.

The plot is relatively straight-forward – Reynolds plays Michael Bryce, a down-on-his-luck executive protection agent (which is a fancy name for a bodyguard) who is called upon to transport one of the world’s most notorious hitmen in the world, Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) to an international court of law to testify against brutal Russian dictator (the always great Gary Oldman). But since the dictator could be put away for life, he’s doing everything possible to make sure Kincaid gets dead before he has a chance to testify.

There’s no doubt that "The Hitman's Bodyguard" has a “Midnight Run” feel to it – Bryce and Kincaid are constantly squabbling, mainly because the hitman has tried to kill Bryce 27 times before – yet the film still manages to hit the mark on many levels. To start, it has great chemistry between the Reynolds and Jackson and a great supporting cast (including Hayek as Kincaid's wife, and "Daredevil" and "The Defenders" star Elodie Yung) as an Interpol agent who has a romantic past with Bryce), to intense action and thrills, and hilarious dialogue. All told, "The Hitman's Bodyguard" should be a hit for moviegoers looking for a big escape at the movie theater.

Read Tim Lammers' interview with Hitman's Bodyguard star Elodie Yung.

© 2017 KARE-TV