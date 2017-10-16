Triple Rock Social Club to close

Triple Rock Social Club (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis music staple Triple Rock Social Club is closing its doors.

The Cedar-Riverside music venue announced on Monday that it will be closing sometime after November 22. It did not state a reason for the decision.

"We are proud to have been part of an amazing time in the Twin Cities Music scene," a post reads on its Facebook page. "We have had more than our fair share of legendary performances and events, watched numerous local artists get their start on our stage, and hosted the Minneapolis debuts of countless national acts."

The venue opened in 1998 with a focus on indie rock, punk and hip-hop music.

News of the planned closing quickly spread on social media.

Worst news ever. This is a gem of a place. This venue has by far the best acoustics. The Blues Brothers’ mission from God...closing. 😢 pic.twitter.com/hQ2oAodcAm — Yvette Brockman (@yvettebrockman) October 16, 2017

RIP Triple Rock pic.twitter.com/4gKLED9EFB — The Pour Organs (@ThePourOrgans) October 16, 2017

