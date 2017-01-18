Upgraded MOA theater to reopen in fall

When finished in the fall of 2017, the theater will feature 14 screens, oversized reclining seats, gourmet dining, cocktails and more. (Photo: CMX/Mall of America)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Mall of America Theaters, which closed late last year, is getting a state-of-the-art upgrade.

Cinema chain CMX announced Wednesday it is taking over the 64,000-square-foot location on the Mall of America's fourth level. When finished in the fall of 2017, the theater will feature 14 screens, oversized reclining seats, gourmet dining, cocktails and more.

When finished in the fall of 2017, the theater will feature 14 screens, oversized reclining seats, gourmet dining, cocktails and more. (Photo: CMX/Mall of America)

“Our theater in Mall of America, the most iconic shopping mall and one of the most visited tourist attractions in the U.S. is a prime location for CMX as we continue our aggressive and strategic U.S. development,” said Jaime Rionda, CEO of CMX. “Our CMX cinema will provide moviegoers an exceptional entertainment experience with the latest technology, comfort and gourmet dining.”

“Our guests will be pleasantly surprised by the CMX cinema – it will exceed all of their expectations,” said Jill Renslow, SVP of Marketing and Business Development at Mall of America. “We always strive to offer the latest, most innovative concepts to our guests at MOA and CMX is unlike anything currently offered in the market.”

CMX's Mall of America location will be its first in the Midwest.

(© 2017 KARE)