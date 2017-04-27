Usher, Sam Hunt announced for MN State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Two more acts have been announced for this year's Minnesota State Fair.

On Thursday, fair officials said Usher will perform on Thursday, Aug. 31 and country singer Sam Hunt will perform on Monday, Sept. 4.

Tickets for both acts go on sale on Friday, May 5 -- Usher ($97 for general admission, $87 and $72 for reserved seating) at noon and Sam Hunt ($68 and $58, all reserved seating) at 10 a.m.

An opening act for Usher will be announced at a later date. Sam Hunt will be joined with special guests LANCO and Ryan Follese.

The two acts join already announced Grandstand Concert Series acts, such as Pentatonix, Toby Keith, Nickelback and more.

For more information, click here.

© 2017 KARE-TV